Falana’s Hypocritical Letter

POLITICAL NOTES

Renowned Lagos lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), last week, raised curious eyebrows of some members of the public, when he wrote a letter to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, questioning the basis of the nation’s alleged $60billion loss in oil revenue. Although Kachikwu had acknowledged his letter, he however remained silent on his posers.

But the question is: on what strength did Falana write Kachikwu, a minister of state, when the substantive Minister of Petroleum is President Muhammadu Buhari? What was wrong with Falana, who knew better, to have directly asked Buhari to provide the answers that he sought on the alleged revenue loss, knowing he’s been the man in charge of the ministry?

Do not look any further whenever you seek answers to some of the problems besetting Nigeria. Dispositions like these, clearly, are some of the burdens that have continued to weigh down the progress of the nation. Were the tables turned today, the president, who professes to be the oil minister would be undergoing fire by now, not only in the hands of the like of Falana, who choose what battle they fight depending on who is president, but in the hand of an equally hypocritical opposition.

This is a miss, Mr. Falana!