House: Court Orders INEC to Withdraw Certificate of Return of Buhari’s Aide

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Federal High Court sitting in Kano has disqualified Mr. Sulaiman AbdulRahman Sumaila, as the duly elected representative of Sumaila/Takai federal constituency of Kano at the National Assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to AbdulRahman as he did not participate in the primary election of the party.

The plaintiff in the suit, Shamsudeen Dambazau, had approached the court, praying the nullification of Sumaila’s recognition by INEC as duly elected as never participated in the primary election of the party.

He told the court through his counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, that AbdulRahman contested for Kano South senatorial seat at primary with Kabiru Gaya and lost the race.

Justice Lewis Allagoa also ordered INEC to recognise Dambazau as the duly elected House of Representative member representing Sumaila/Takai federal constituency.

Sumaila who was represented by his counsel, Muhammad Auwal Tofa, declined to speak with journalists.

Dambazau of the APC had sued INEC, APC and AbdulRahman, challenging his recognition as the APC House of Representatives candidate for Sumaila/Takai federal constituency.

Abdulrahman was the immediate Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Buhari on National Assembly (House of Representatives Matters).