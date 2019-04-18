Buhari Signs National Minimum Wage Bill

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in the State House assented to the National Minimum Wage Bill, thus laying to rest several months of controversy on minimum wage.

Following the presidential assent, the bill has now become the Act of the National Assembly.

The executive had transmitted the bill to the National Assembly on January 22 with the provision of N27,000 as the national minimum wage but the National Assembly jacked up the figure to N30,000.

A top presidential source, who hinted THISDAY about the president’s assent, said the president signed the bill this afternoon.

According to the source, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, would formally brief reporters on the Act later Thursday.