Gunmen Abduct 18 People in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Eighteen people were abducted yesterday by gunmen in different locations in Kogi State, worsening the state of insecurity in the Confluence State.

While 14 passengers travelling in a commercial bus were abducted by suspected kidnappers along Lokoja-Kabba road, four persons were kidnapped between Oshokoshoko and Obajana in the early hours of yesterday on their way to Lokoja.

The four victims were reported to be travelling from Ayetoro Gbede in Kogi West to Lokoja, the state capital.

The four victims were identified as: Mr. Jamiu Idris (driver); Mr. Omole Olubunmi; Chief Olugbemide Oladele; and Elder Simon Adebayo.

It was however, gathered that the fifth person in the car was a physically-challenged man who was set free by the kidnappers.

THISDAY gathered that the abduction of the 14 passengers occurred yesterday at about 8a.m. when the bus they were travelling in from Ayetoro to Lokoja was attacked.

It was gathered that the kidnappers abducted their 14 victims at Obajana-Kabba road.

The kidnappers numbering five, and fully armed with AK47, barricaded the road, forced the bus to stop, and ordered all the passengers to alight from the vehicle.

A commercial driver popularly known as Sapamo who could not escape immediately, was attacked by the gunmen.

In the last three months, kidnappers have taken over the major highways in Kogi State particularly, Lokoja-Abuja road; Okene-Lokoja road; Obajana-Kabba road, and Itobe-Anyigba road, where they carried out their nefarious acts.

Many innocent people have been kidnapped by the hoodlums.

Those who could pay the ransom were released from captivity, while those who could not meet up were killed.

However, all efforts to confirm the two latest incidents from the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Williams Ayah, were not successful as he didn’t pick the calls put across to his mobile phone.