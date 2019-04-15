U-17 AFCON: Eaglets Edge Amuneke’s Tanzania 5-4 in Opener

Nigeria edged a yo-yo 13th Africa U17 Cup of Nations opening match 5-4 in Dar es Salaam yesterday as hosts Tanzania collapsed in the latter part of the match against the five-time world champions.

The Golden Eaglets threw away several opportunities in a match they had in their hands but almost threw away as a result of sluggish marking, carelessness at the rear and slack finishing.

Eaglets could have been one goal up as early as 20 seconds into the game but a weak shot, by Olakunle Olusegun, was easily thwarted by goalkeeper Yahya Mwinyi.

There were more wastages by Wisdom Ubani and Ayobami Amoo, before Olatomi Olaniyan put Nigeria in front in the 21st minute by booting into the net from a rebound after an initial effort stopped by Mwinyi.

Tanzania replied straight from the restart, Edmund John stroking past a badly-positioned goalkeeper Suleman Shaibu, who showed little confidence all afternoon.

Eight minutes later, Nigeria regained the lead after Ubani latched onto a high pass, peeled a defender and placed the ball to the far side of Mwinyi.

It was 3-1 seven minutes later – the impressive Amoo skillfully rounding Mwinyi from a pass following a free –kick that was initially blocked.

The Eaglets were expected to start the second period from where they left off in the first, only to resort to defending and collapsing in a manner unimaginable. They were soon behind after conceding three goals in seven minutes against a side charged by crowd support and a Nigerian team that encouraged them to launch onslaught after onslaught.

Kelvin John scored a beauty with a 25-yard strike that Shaibu had no answer to, in the 52nd minute, and two penalties followed quickly, scored by Morice Abraham and Edmund John.

In the 65th minute, Olusegun headed straight at Mwinyi as Nigeria attacked, but Ubani equalized with a spectacular shot from a free –kick in the 72ndminute.

Six minutes later, Ibraheem Jabaar regained Nigeria’s lead with a well –placed shot from the edge of the box that Mwinyi’s flailing hands could not reach.

Victory took the Eaglets top of Group A ahead of the other clash between Angola and Uganda. On Wednesday, the Eaglets will take on Angola at the same venue while the Serengeti Boys will be up against Uganda.

Victory on Wednesday will most likely take the Eaglets to the semi finals, and a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup finals taking place in Brazil later this year.