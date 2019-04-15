FBN Holdings Wins Award

The FBN Holdings Plc has announced that it recently won the 2019 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by World Finance.

The event, which was held in the London Stock Exchange studio, was organised to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best across various areas of business endeavours in each market around the world.

Receiving the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, its Group Managing Director, UK Eke, was quoted in a statement to have said, “receiving this award from World Finance basically tells us two things. One, it’s an affirmation of what we are doing in corporate governance, beyond the giant strides we’re making in financial performance.

“So we see this as an endorsement of the brand, and it’s a bragging right for us. Because again, there are very few institutions in Nigeria that have benefited from this award. We are truly proud to receive this award.”

FBN Holdings Plc is the non-operating financial holding company of one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in Africa.

A truly diversified financial services Group that offers a broad range of products and services, including commercial banking, merchant banking and asset management and insurance to millions of customers. FBNHoldings oversees business groups that collaborate to deliver innovative financial solutions.

The bank and the non-bank subsidiaries of the holding company operate in Nigeria, as well as through overseas branches, subsidiaries and representative offices across the world.