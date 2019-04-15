Alleged Non-declaration of Asset: Onnoghen Knows Fate April 18

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The innocence or otherwise of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, in the alleged non asset declaration charges will be determined come April 18 fixed for judgment by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Onnoghen is standing trial on a six-count charge of false assets declaration filed against him by the federal government.

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Danladi Umar, on Monday fixed the date for judgment shortly after the defendant’s lawyer, Okon Efut (SAN), and the prosecution’s lawyer, Aliyu Umar (SAN), adopted their written addresses as their final brief of argument.

Also on that April 18, the tribunal would deliver its rulings on two applications filed by both the defendant and prosecution counsel.

Adopting his address, Onnoghen’s lawyer Efut urged the tribunal to dismiss the six-count charge because they were not known to law, adding that the defendant can only be punished for an offence known to law.

Onnoghen also asked the tribunal to dismiss the charges because the prosecution lawyer did not prove the ingredients of the element of the offence of false asset declaration.

But the prosecution counsel Umar prayed the tribunal to discountenance the submissions of the defendant as being misconceived.

He said that Onnoghen failed to declare some of his assets and he, Onnoghen, admitted the offence in exhibit 6 when he stated that he “forgot” to declare the bank accounts.

Umar urged the tribunal to find Onnoghen guilty as charged and convict him accordingly.

Details later…