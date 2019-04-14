Transcorp Hilton Promises Easter Treat for Families

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced this year’s Easter package for hotel guests, offering luxury accommodation, festive dining and entertainment. The package starts from April 18 through 22.

Highlight of the package is the popular Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21 – a perennial favorite with the weekend brunching crowd in the city.

The most talked-about Sunday Brunch in the city puts on its Easter theme for the yearly feast with unlimited rounds of goodness spread across the buffet at the Bukka Restaurant.

The hotel’s chefs are cooking up a magnificent Easter feast that is larger than usual with all the trimmings, seasonal favorites and endless buffet on Nigerian and continental specialties, while kids can indulge in a host of fun activities.

Activities lined up to delight the kids during the Easter weekend include egg races, egg hunting, egg painting, swimming pool games and kids aerobics.

“We are set to create a refreshing and truly festive experience for our guests during the Easter weekend,” said Kevin Brett, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The Easter package, available at the 667-room hotel, includes accommodation for two adults and two children in a standard room. There are pricing options for other room types.

The price also includes taxes, buffet breakfast, Wi-Fi and access to all recreational facilities. Booking is open for the package for stays occurring 18 April 2019 through 22 April 2019, based on availability.

Transcorp Hilton provides guests with a complement of services and amenities, including the 1200 capacity Congress Hall, 22 meeting rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, car rental services, valet or laundry services, a gift shop, seven restaurants and bars including the 24-hour Piano Lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, and complimentary Wi-Fi.