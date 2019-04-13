‘Exert Political Will to stop Zamfara Killings’

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The National Secretariat of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has called on the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government to exert the political will needed to apprehend and prosecute criminal elements whose activities have made peace elusive in Zamfara and other troubled States in the country.

The Berom ethnic group is predominantly found in Plateau State, North-Central Nigeria.

The association made the call in a release made available to THISDAY in Gombe Friday where it also urged the federal Government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of defending the lives and property of its citizens stressing that, “this can only be positive if the fight against criminality is objective”.

According to the release which was signed by its National Publicity secretary, Rwas Pam Dung Gyang, the National President of the association, Gabriel Sunday Badung, condemned the unabated killings in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and Katsina states.

The national umbrella body of the Berom youths expressed its sadness at the spate of unwanted and indiscriminate killings of innocent lives and the destruction of property especially the bloodbath in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and Katsina states.

The statement reads, “These killings are not just inhuman but very unfortunate at a time when most developing countries like Rwanda that had similar experience in the past are constantly in touch with the reality and is poised to sustain the peace in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide”.

The association reminded the Federal Government that the continued killings and the heightened criminal activities has the potency to retard development as investors prefer to invest their resources in countries they are assured of maximum security of lives and properties.

“BYM encourages citizens to be law abiding and to remind our citizens especially those in the rural areas to be vigilant, considering that the farming season is approaching.

“Ensure that all suspicious activities and movements are reported to security agencies for prompt action please. Also avoid divisive comments but rather make good and positive use of the social media so as not to escalate tension in the country”, the statement warned.