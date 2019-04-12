Singer-musicologist, Ore Drops A New Track, “Desperado”

Yinka Olatunbosun

As this Easter period approaches, new songs are dropping on the airwaves. A fresh artist, Ore has dropped a duet featuring AY.com titled, “Desperado” alongside a sea-side video, a WASCO Film production. Directed by Vasco Gee, the lyrics are crafted in pidgin English capturing the story of love, desires and passion.

Born Oluwatoyin Oreoluwa Akerele in Ebute-Metta to the family of Augustus Olufemi Durojaiye, Ore had always loved music right from her secondary school days. Hence, she proceeded to The Polytechnic, Ibadan where she studied Music technology and graduated with a distinction at the Ordinary National Diploma stage. She studied Music Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, obtaining a second-class upper degree before obtaining a post-graduate diploma in Education at the University of Calabar.

Meanwhile, she had begun to hone her music skills informally from the church. While at the Polytechnic, she joined the RCCG Premier Parish, Ibadan Choir otherwise known as ‘Precious Voices’.

She currently teaches at The Riverbank School in Victoria Island, Lagos and her studio time is spent working on new songs. Out of her portfolio are songs such as “Jaiye”, “Your Happiness”, “Love Changes Everything”, “ Mama Africa”, “Is this Love?” amongst others.

With the single “Desperado”, she hopes to promote wholesome love.

“People want genuine love and are desperate for it. In their desperation, mistakes lead to heartbreaks. Desperado is out to correct it and make people focus on how to get genuine love that will last and give them peace of mind,” she explained.

Ore said she ventured into the mainstream music scene to reach out to music fans across age barriers.

“I know there are challenges of acceptability, publicity, recognition and the likes. All these challenges are elixir to success as I am adequately prepared to prove my worth in the industry,” she declared.

Being a trained musicologist puts her in a good stead to critique her own songs. She loves to be inspired to write songs rather than just making commercial music. She insisted that pursuing secular music is not a clash of interest given her background and current standing in the church.

In producing this collaborative track, her manager played a major part. The voice chemistry is pure; blending rhythmic flows that recount the story of a food seller in love with a loyal customer. Desperado is one of the singles off a forthcoming album.