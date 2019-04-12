Introducing the New Delightopia

Vanessa Obioha

Guinness Nigeria recently launched Baileys Delight, a light and lush cream liquor which blends the luscious taste of African honey with real dairy cream, from the makers of Baileys Original Irish cream.

To mark the official launch, some selected guests and celebrities were invited to a private party themed Delightopia held at the car park of Ikeja City Mall, where they had the opportunity to taste the new fusion of flavours.

Also present at the party was renowned artist, Emma Umoren who brought a moment of delight to the everyday hustle and bustle, through a spectacular live painting performance. The new ambassador for the brand Bisola Aiyeola and MTV Shuga star Timini Egbuson were also in attendance.

As stated by the company, Baileys Delight is the perfect drink for that pause at the end of the day – a moment of pure pleasure in the busyness and buzz of modern life.

Speaking on the launch, Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director Guinness Nigeria, said “We are so excited to introduce a light and lush cream liquor made in Nigeria, for Nigeria, offering moments of delight to everyday life.

“We have a series of activities across Nigeria with the goal of infusing moments of delight into the lives of Nigerians. We invite those who work hard for themselves and others to take a moment to pause and indulge just a little bit at the end of each day.”

With only 13 per cent ABV and available in 750ml for and 187.5ml PET bottles, Adebola further stated that the new variant targets a wider reach and is very affordable.

“Before we developed it, we carried out a survey to find out how best we can satisfy our consumers. So far, the feedback has been great since we introduced it in the market.” The drink is best served chilled without ice for a silky, smooth and delicious treat.