Hollandia Yoghurt Gets Commendation

There is an increasing use of yoghurt, either enjoyed directly or as a taste-enhancing mixer, a report has shown.

It stated that the Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology has become a mainstay for consumers who are increasingly embracing yoghurt and drink-mixing culture as their taste evolve.

It noted that since its launch in 2016, consumers have commended Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology for its novel taste and smooth texture, adding that the brand has been consolidating the yoghurt and drink-mixing culture among Nigerian consumers who are thrilled to get the nourishing goodness of yoghurt mixed with a variety of beverages.

In its 315ml pack size, Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology is convenient and handy, with a specially designed prismatic shape and an attractive screw cap that consumers can feel proud to be seen with, it added.

Chijioke Silva, a bar manager in Rivers State, acknowledged the growing demand for Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology at his bar, adding that from the onset of its launch on the shelf, the brand quickly established a strong connection with consumers because of its attractive packaging, great taste, smooth texture and its ability to bring out that satisfying taste when mixed with other beverages of consumer choice.

“We all know that Nigerians love drink mixes, so it is commendable for a brand to see that gap and respond with a truly innovative product. I can tell you that Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology has been a runaway success at my bar in Port Harcourt and that loyalty has been sustained till date,” Silva said.

This sentiment was also echoed by Dele Yusuf, a fun loving IT executive based in Ikoyi, Lagos. Yusuf said he was introduced to Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology by his friends during a hangout in Ikoyi.

“Since then I have fallen in love with it. So now, whenever I am hanging out at the lounge with my friends, I simply mix my malt drink with a pack of Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology to achieve my desired taste. For me, nothing can be better than this,” he stated.

Speaking on the success of the Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology, the Managing Director Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy said that the company was inspired by the desire to satisfy consumer expectation by churning out value-adding and innovative dairy products like Hollandia Yoghurt Mixology.