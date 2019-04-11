NLC Faults Report Alleging Its Complicity in NSITF Fraud

Ugo Aliogo

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Wabba, has faulted a report published in THISDAY edition of August 12, 2018, alleging the complicity of the union in the alleged fraud at Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

In a letter by its lawyers, Abdulaziz Ibrahim & Co. the NLC said the report which was titled: ‘Sleaze in NSITF,’ portrayed the congress and its officials as corrupt.

The labour union in the letter signed by the Principal Partner of the law firm, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, said the report was a deliberate act calculated not only at sabotaging congress and its officials in the discharge of their responsibilities as the umbrella body and members of the organised labour, but essentially targeted at lowering their estimation, standing and respect in the eyes of other members of the NLC, staff of NSITF and members of the public at large.

It described the allegations and imputation contained in the said report to be untrue, reckless, negligent, malafide and damaging to the hard-earned reputation of the union and its members.

The NLC stated that no member of the union has been indicted by any competent court or the investigation panel of involvement in any financial misconduct at the NSITF.

It also emphasised that its President, Wabba, was never contacted at any time by the reporter or anybody from THISDAY over issues of alleged fraud in NSITF.