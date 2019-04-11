NGA Discusses Impact of Gas on Nigeria’s Economy

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) will on April 16 host industry’s most prominent and influential executives involved along the Nigeria oil, gas/LNG and power generation value chains, including governments, off takers, developers, gas upstream suppliers, pipelines, construction firms, equipment providers, and financiers to its first GAS business forum in 2019 with the theme’ Evaluating the place of Gas as a Prioritised enabler of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda’.

Expected speakers are exceptional personalities in the sector that will discuss and debate at the gas forum include; Paul McGrath(Chairman, OPTS); Saidu Mohammed(Group Executive Director-Gas & Power; NNPC); Kabiru Rabiu (Group Executive Director, BUA Group) and Folarin Alayande (SSA to the President of Nigeria on ERGP). Others are;Ed Ubong (Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas); Maryam Shehu(Deputy General Manager-Commercial, Total E &P Nigeria and Chima Ibeneche(Former President , Nigerian Gas Association).

Aware that, policies play a key role in supporting or constraining the progress of natural gas in countries’ energy mixes, according to Audrey Ezigbo the president of NGA in chosen the theme said, there is evidence that the adoption of measures favourable to natural gas could accelerate the penetration of this source of energy and achieve many economic, technical, social and environmental advantages.

In Nigeria , NGA boss opined that, the key measures that are expected to be adopted in this regard are; market reforms that aim to improve competition and attract gas investments in the upstream and midstream sectors; the facilitation of permits and administrative processes for gas project developments; and pricing or mandated fuel switching to natural gas.

Meanwhile, the 20th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the association will be convey immediately following the business forum event at same venue.

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) formed in 1999 is a chartered member of the International Gas Union (IGU). It has come a long way in its quest to contribute to the development of the Nigerian gas industry with advocacy tended towards ensuring the right policy environment for the realization of a viable gas sector for the Sub Saharan Africa region.