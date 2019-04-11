NBBF to Hold Training for Technical Officials

Arrangements have been concluded by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to organise a three-day training and refresher course for its Technical Officials ahead of the new basketball season in the country.

The Technical Representative on the NBBF board, Adamu Janlong made this known to newsmen on Monday in Abuja ahead of the federation’s stakeholders meeting on Saturday.

Adamu said, “Both old and new officials hoping to be actively involved in the 2019 season are expected to participate in this intensive training which will focus on capacity development and interpretations of some new rules.”

The training and refresher course expected to hold at the National Institute of Sports, Package B of the Abuja National Stadium will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

“The recent training by NBBF in 2018 in Lagos has seen more Nigerian statisticians and Technical Officials take up more roles in Africa during continental assignments. As a board, we shall continue to organize trainings for our members to ensure they are qualified to compete favorably with the best in the world.”

Foremost Nigerian FIBA certified referee, Kingsley Ojeaburu and some FIBA Technical officials are expected to be resource persons.

Participants are expected to cater for their transportation, feeding and accommodation for the duration of the training.