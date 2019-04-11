Forum Endorses Idris Wase for Speakership

Chinedu Eze

As the campaign for Speakership of the House of Representatives hots up, the representative of Wase Federal Constituency in Plateau State, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has received the endorsement of North Central based organization, The Equity and Justice Forum

The body said it has thrown its weight behind Wase, who is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC), to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives and it has started wooing political stakeholders and members of the House to support the Forum’s candidate.

The Convener of the Forum, Femi Davies, who made this known in a press conference at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, said in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, the group is supporting Hon Wase to lead the House of Representatives in the next dispensation.

According to Davis, the North Central zone of the country deserves to be given a sense of belonging being the region that has never enjoyed such position, noting that Wase has the experience and leadership qualities to preside over the affairs of the House.

He described Wase as a genuine patriot and committed party member who has contributed immensely to the success of APC-led administration at the national level and in Plateau State.

“We support the clamour for the speakership of the House of Representatives to be zoned to the North Central; but not only that, we support the bid by Hon. Wase to become the speaker given his rich legislative experience having been in the House since 2007, his wit and wisdom and achievements as an astute administrator.

“We have no doubt that having given a good account of himself in all the tasks assigned to him in the past from being the executive secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to when he became a federal lawmaker and became the chairman of the Federal Character Committee till now. He is also the deputy leader of the House; so Hon. Wase will serve to give the House proper guidance and sense of direction,” Davies stated.

He said the stabilizing role he played during the trying times of the National Assembly has earned him respect and admiration amongst his peers resulting in his being appointed as a principal officer of the House.

“Wase, deserves to play a key role in the next APC- led administration giving his maturity, loyalty and tested commitment, for the unity and stability of House of Representatives” Davies also said.

The forum said Wase’s passion for fairness and justice would promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

So the Convener called on well meaning legislators in other states in the country to support Wase in his quest to offer what he described as quality service to the nation by providing a competent and vibrant personality for the speakership of the House of Representatives.