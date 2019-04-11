Ambode Plans to Provide to 20,000 Housing Units to Tackle Lagos Housing Challenge

Mainstone Construction Introduces Meranda Estate

To Tackle Lagos Housing Deficit

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal has expressed serious concerns over the housing deficit in the state, which he noted is three million units, while revealing plan of the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to provide 20,000 units of houses for Lagosians.

He also noted that as the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos population which is estimated above 20 million is becoming a socio-economic burden on infrastructure delivery, particularly on housing delivery.

In view of the plan of the administration and as a step towards mitigating the housing challenge in Lagos, the Oloto Royal Family and the Miranda

Family, alongside all stakeholders, on March 5 2019, officially handed over a 13,000 square meters of Land, strategically located at Adekunle, Yaba, to Mainstone Construction Limited for development.

Speaking on the occasion of the handing over and ground breaking ceremony, the Spokesman for the Oloto Royal Family, Otunba Williams made it clear that the focus is to ensure there is development on the land to curb the problem of housing deficit and to ensure every stakeholders benefit from such development.

Speaking on the development, a representative of Mainstone Construction Mr. Olawale Omolade, said the project, which has been named ‘The Meranda Estate’ as a way of honouring the Miranda family, is the latest addition to the Mainstone Construction projects.

The project comprises of 143 units of two, three, four and five bedroom housing units. These highly sought after residences will offer the best of worlds, superior comfort and high returns on investment.

The Estate is properly positioned and bounded by the access road to the 3rd Mainland Bridge, ensuring quick connectivity to Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Peninsula and environs.