IPAC Sacks Five Exco Members for ‘Misleading’ Ikpeazu

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) has kicked out five members of the executive committee for misleading Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, over the true leadership of IPAC.

Acting publicity secretary of IPAC, Uzo Ogbonna, announced the sack of the erring executive members at a briefing yesterday after a meeting of the general assembly of IPAC in Umuahia.

He said the action taken against the affected officers was based on the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate their alleged misconduct in November 2018.

The state chairman of IPAC, Augustine Ehiemere, vice-chairman, Hon. Chidi Nwosu and other executives voted unanimously to remove the affected officials.

Those removed included the secretary, Austin Anyaegbu (APC), assistant secretary, Juliet Nwoko (AD), Publicity secretary, Melvin Nwogu (YDP), legal adviser, Ikechukwu Nwankwere (NDLP), and treasurer, China Uchegbu (ACD).

The five sacked officials were investigated for misleading the governor by “fraudulently presenting one Mr. Nnanna Ukaegbu, a non- IPAC member and an impostor, to the governor as the newly elected IPAC chairman.”

Other sins allegedly committed by the sacked executive members included the recruitment of street urchins and miscreants purporting them to be chairmen of political parties during the fraudulent visit.

They were also alleged to have engaged in unauthorised visitations to notable politicians and political office aspirants, collecting sums of money in the name of IPAC. The IPAC spokesman said the general assembly has further directed that these cases of impersonation be referred to the police for further investigation.”

While acknowledging that the erring officials had attempted to cause disaffection and dissension within IPAC, Ogbonna insisted that they did not succeed in polarising the body.

“IPAC Abia State remains one strong indivisible body committed like never before to its cardinal objective of ensuring a rancour free political environment in the state and partnering with INEC and government to ensure the emergence of credible leadership and the delivery of good governance to the people of Abia State,” he said.

Meanwhile, the general assembly has promptly replaced the sacked executives with the following, Uzo Ogbonna, publicity secretary, Joseph Nwulu, secretary, and Chums Nwachukwu treasurer.

According to the acting publicity secretary, the appointed officials would occupy their respective offices in acting capacities until fresh elections are held to substantively fill these offices.