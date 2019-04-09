Ecobank Storms Mushin

Ecobank Nigeria has launched an Ecobankpay zone at the Amu market, Mushin Lagos.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, who launched the digital payment zone, explained that the EcobankPay zones in various market clusters across the country was to facilitate easy, secure and convenient transactions in the market place, adding that it would boost business activities in the country.

Akinwuntan, said customers and non-customers of the bank who patronise the market would now have quick access to the bank’s digital payment offerings, stressing that it would remove the trauma associated with delays in paying for goods in the market.

According to him, EcobankPay’s unique offering is that anyone from any bank in Nigeria can pay with MasterPass, mVISA and mCASH with any phone by scanning QR code or using USSD.

He said: “If the person that wishes to buy goods is coming from a bank that has MVisa and wishes to pay, the same QR Code would accept MVisa payment and vice versa.

“That creates interoperability and convenience for the merchants. The QR Code is much cheaper than having a point of sale (PoS).”