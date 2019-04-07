NYSC Urges Corps Members on Productive Ventures

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members across the federation to venture into small-scale businesses after their service year to enable them to be productive and self-reliant.

The Director General of the corps, Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure gave the advice yesterday while inspecting the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Katsina alongside other top officials.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the facility, the director general said there was need to engage in meaningful ventures instead of depending on white-collar jobs which are not forthcoming.

Kazaure, who was represented by the NYSC Head of Legal Unit, Mr. Ahmed Tijani, charged corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and avoid unnecessary travels throughout the service year.

Kazaure, also, urged corps members “to be security conscious anywhere they are posted. I therefore implore you to avoid moving alone. You should move in groups so that whatever happens, there will be someone to tell the story.”

He applauded the state of facilities in the camp and urged the management of the NYSC in the state “to ensure that they were properly maintained. I also thank the camp officials for their discipline and law abiding to camp rules.

“This set of corps members, you are fortunate to be in one of the best camp in the country and the way you comfort yourself, no doubt, you are the best we have ever had,” Kazaure said.

Kazaure enjoined them to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities where they will serve, stressing that no man in Africa will want his tradition or culture disrespected.

As part of efforts to improve the welfare of the corps members, the DG donated undisclosed amount of money to the heads of the Quarter Guards, NYSC band, Man ‘o’ war squad, dance troupe and a cow to the entire camp.

Earlier, the State Coordinator NYSC, Hajia Ramatu Sanda reported that over 2100 corps members were registered in the camp, reaffirming that they were obedient to camp rules and regulations.