Five Killed in Suicide Attacks on Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Five persons were Friday killed in suicide attacks on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Three persons and two female suicide bombers were killed when the two female suicide bombers detonated the improvised explosive devices strapped on them at Muna Dalti, Maiduguri.

A statement by AbdulKadir Ibrahim, the Information Officer with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said: “The emergency response teams have confirmed that two female PBIED carriers detonated their explosives within five minutes interval at Muna Dalti settlement yesterday (Friday) evening (6/4/2019).

“As a result, three persons died including the two bombers (total of 5 dead) while close to 41 others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Ibrahim said the injured are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Maiduguri.