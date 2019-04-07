Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Others in Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Four people, including two policemen have been killed by bandits in Kakangi village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said in a telephone interview that the bandits invaded the community at about 5:00pm on Saturday and started shooting sporadically.

He said the hoodlums, who came to the community on bikes and armed with AK47 rifles, set houses ablaze.

According to him, the bandits killed two policemen and burnt down the police station, adding that two other people were shot dead while trying to run for their dear lives.

Several people also sustained injuries from gunshots and were rushed to the hospital.

Also in a statement, the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance (BVSGG) said the bandits stormed the community around 5.00 pm Saturday on motorcycle shooting sporadically at the police station before embarking on a house to house attack and torching houses.

The statement signed by Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, Chairman of BVSGG, qouted sources as saying that many people were feared dead, including high profile indigenes of Kakangi that were attending a mass wedding.

“Security situation has worsened due to armed banditry and kidnapping. Many communities particularly along Birnin-Gwari Funtua road had deserted their homes and took refuge in Birnin-Gwari and elsewhere,” the statement said.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command could not be reached as his phone was not connecting.

He was yet to respond to the incident on the Police/Media WhatsApp platform at the time of filing this report.