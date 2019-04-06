Senate Presidency: Niger Senators Back Lawan

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The senate presidency bid of senator Ahmed Lawan has received a boost with the three senators from Niger state throwing their weights behind the realisation of the ambition.

The three senators, Alhaji Sani Musa, Niger east; Alhaji Ahmed Bima Enagi, Niger South, and Alhaji Sabi Abdullahi, Niger North resolved on Saturday that they would vote for Ahmed Lawan at the Senate presidency election .

Rising from their first meeting since their election on February 23, the trio said in taking the decision they consulted widely especially among their constituents.

“We the Distinguished Elected Senators of Niger State, after due consultations and considerations and in recognition of the supremacy of our party’s position on the matter, have unanimously thrown our support around the Senate Presidency bid of Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan.

” This is because we believe he has the competence, charisma and integrity to preside over the affairs of the Senate”

They also vouched for the competence and capability of Ahmed Lawan to pilot the affairs of the 9th senate.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the 9th National Assembly needs someone like Senator Ahmad Lawan’s leadership qualities that will facilitate the making of laws for the good governance of Nigeria. His display of honesty, sincerity of purpose, respect for divergent views, loyalty to and believe in party supremacy as well as proven experience in the business of lawmaking makes him the obvious choice for the legislature’s top job” the three senators said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna.

“It is therefore our belief and hope that the Presidency of Distinguished Senator Lawan at the 9th Senate will also bring about the transformation of our dear Niger State even as we look forward to sponsoring bills that will benefit the good people of the state.

They pledged to mobilise “people of like minds at the national assembly for the realisation of ambition.”