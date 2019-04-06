Bloodbath Continues in Zamfara, Bandits Kill 50

By Bennett Oghifo with agency report

At least 50 people, including several members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), in Zamfara State have been killed in Kaura Namoda by rampaging bandits.

This is coming on the heels of a robust security action plan tagged, ‘Operation Puff Adder’ launched by the Ag. Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu aimed at flushing out criminal elements across some states of the federation, Zamfara inclusive.

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, who revealed this during a condolence visit to Kaura Namoda, said the killings took place on Tuesday and attributed the incidence to CJTF confrontation with the bandits in a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.



Rikiji said: “We were told that the members of CJTF had mobilised people from Sakajiki community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and confronted the bandits in the forest, which led to the killing of over 50 persons, including CJTF members.” According to a News Agency of Nigeria report, the Speaker, who led the state government delegation on the visit, decried the worsening security situation in the state.Rikiji said: “We were told that the members of CJTF had mobilised people from Sakajiki community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and confronted the bandits in the forest, which led to the killing of over 50 persons, including CJTF members.” Rikiji, who is the Chairman of the State Government Relief and Damage Assessment Committee, described the CJTF’s act as “unprofessional,” saying, “confronting the bandits is not the duty of CJTF members.”

He added: “Their duty is to support security personnel to carry out operations, not to lead operations. Only security agents have the right to organise operation to confront bandits.”

The Speaker urged traditional rulers in the state to caution CJTF members in their respective domains to avoid taking laws into theirs hands.

“This is the directive from Governor Abdul’aziz Yari that CJTF members should not confront bandits again; let them cooperate with the security personnel.



“The state government would provide assistance to the families of the deceased and other victims of the incident very soon,” he said.

Responding, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Muhammad Asha, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured of his palace’s continued support and cooperation with government to address the problem.

The chairman of the council, Lawal Abdullahi, thanked the state government for the assistance to the victims. “We have already received the list of the number of the deceased and other affected victims from the local government chairman, with the aim of assisting them.“The state government would provide assistance to the families of the deceased and other victims of the incident very soon,” he said.Responding, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Muhammad Asha, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured of his palace’s continued support and cooperation with government to address the problem.The chairman of the council, Lawal Abdullahi, thanked the state government for the assistance to the victims. Police Launch Massive Operation to Flush Out Criminals Meanwhile, as part of deliberate measures aimed at curbing the excesses of criminals, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday launched a robust security action plan tagged “Operation Puff Adder.”

The Operation, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS) and involves massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies, is tailored towards ridding the country, especially the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara States of all forms of crimes and criminality.

During the inauguration, which took place at katari Bishin District, Abuja – Kaduna Expressway, the IGP, while noting that no police anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its community security and safety mandate without the support of the community, called for the full support and cooperation of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others in the fight against criminals especially kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers amongst others.

The IGP also made a special appeal to drivers, commuters and indeed all citizens that may come in contact with police officers deployed for the operation to cooperate with them and show understanding in the interest of public safety.

The police boss however, sounded a note of warning to persons who engage in criminal activities, especially along the Abuja – kaduna Expressway, to give-up their nefarious activities and embrace other legitimate means of livelihood or face the full consequences of their actions.

During the welcome address, the representative of the Village Head of katari, Bishin District, kaduna State, Gambo G. Gambo commended the IGP for the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in the area, noting that the operation has stated yielding positive results with the arrest of five armed criminals in the area on 4th April, 2019. He therefore thanked the IGP and enjoined the officers deployed to the area to ‘‘do good to the good and do bad to the bad’’.