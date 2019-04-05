Timi  Dakolo, Busola, Radiant

Singer Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola, are still basking in the euphoria of their 7th wedding anniversary. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Timi cherished the mother of his three children for agreeing to marry him seven years ago. Timi and Busola also released an official family photograph last Sunday.

Dakolo wrote: “Thank you for agreeing to marry me o, today made it 7years. I know it is not easy. I know somethings I dey do dey tire you but abeg manage me like that, na ya I grow..now you see why when you were shouting for better for worse I was just smiling (cos I know who I be). Anyway, we just start work, we have couple of forevers to go. I love you so tey I dey tell myself Timi Dakolo calm down..e too much but I no dey. FIT.#happyanniversary# weddinganniversary #yardpeople”.