Saraki: Rivers has Delivered Decisive Mandate in Wike’s Re-election

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has described the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike by the Rivers State electorate as a decisive victory notwithstanding the antics of some opposition elements in the state.

Saraki, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Wike’s victory, despite the desperate antics of some opposition forces in the state, was a testament to his determination to develop Rivers State for his people.

“As you prepare to begin your next term at the helm of your state’s affairs, I wish you and the great people of Rivers State great success and many more achievements in the years to come.

“As a committed and resilient leader who has constantly demonstrated your commitment to the development of your state, in particular, and Nigeria as a whole, the new decisive mandate that your people have entrusted in you is not surprising to anyone.

“In this regard, as you prepare to embark on the new mandate that the great people of Rivers State have entrusted in you and our great party, PDP, I wish you the utmost grace and wisdom of the Almighty for the task ahead,” Saraki further said.