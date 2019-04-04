Ndume’s Ambition Not an Issue, Says APC

Expresses confidence zoning of N’Assembly offices would be resolved

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is not bothered by the decision of the former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, to contest against its preferred candidate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, for the presidency of the Senate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, told THISDAY last night that it would rather wait until Ndume makes his move on the floor of the Senate in June.

The party had nominated Lawan for the Senate presidency and indicated that other interested senators-elect would have to stand down.

But Ndume opposed the party’s position, saying it was unconstitutional and could not stand. He launched his ambition on Tuesday with a nine-point agenda in a clear defiance of the party.

Isa-Onilu said: “It is not yet a date for the National Assembly to choose its new leaders and the party is at peace. We are doing what needs to be done to get our members to abide by the decisions of the party.

“We have confidence that at the end of the day, all our members will go as a united entity on the floor of the National Assembly to do as we all collectively agreed.

“So we are not worried at all and there is no cause for concern.”

On what APC is going to do about it, Issa-Onilu said the party would wait till the Election Day to see what would happen on the floor of the National Assembly.

“What is important is what happened on the day of the election not before,” he said.

THISDAY gathered from aides to some of the NWC members that they have been playing host to many lobbyists and interested party leaders who are out to influence the zoning of certain positions to their areas.

Several party stakeholders were seen visiting the party’s national secretariat, seeking to meet with the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, or other NWC members.

“NWC members are contending with pressures coming from top party leaders and other representatives of interest groups to drum up support for preferred zoning arrangement,” a source said.

It was also learnt that most of NWC members have been reaching out to leaders in their zones with a view to getting feedback on the positions to support during the meeting.