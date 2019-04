Governor Nyesom Wike has won the March 9 governorship elections in Rivers State.

At the end of collation on Wednesday, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Adias, declared that Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 886,264 to defeat the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, who polled 173,859 to come second.

Awara was backed by the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

