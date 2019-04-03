Firm Offers Children of Demolished Orphanage One Year Shelter 

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

An investment company based in the Federal Capital Territory has offered to accommodate for one year the children of an orphanage that was demolished last week by the Department of Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The firm, Cosgrove Investment Limited, on Wednesday made donation of four units of three bedroom accommodation to shelter over 200 orphans .

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Abdullahi, said the donation was in line with the company’s policy of caring for the less privileged in the society. He added that the company had been making arrangements to see that the displaced children were accommodated in a decent environment for a reasonable period of time, since the news broke out.

He stressed the children of the orphanage will be sheltered for a period of one year by the company.

“This is not the first time Cosgrove has embarked on humanitarian service as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We have provided educational service to the less privileged in the society and just recently we constructed 1.5 kilometers road in Katampe district in Abuja to ease movement for residents of the area.

“So, when this happened, we felt we should come to their aid to cushion the effect on the affected children. And we will continue to render such humanitarian services whenever the need arises,” he said.

While responding, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Christian Ohaa, commended the firm for coming to the aid of the FCT Administration in time of need.

Ohaa called on other firms operating in the FCT to emulate Cosgrove in assisting the less privileged in the society.

It will be recalled that the children from the rehabilitation home, Divine Wounds of Jesus Christ, rejected an alternative shelter offered by FCTA at a meeting with FCT Minister, Bello Musa Mohammed, on Monday, on the excuse that they preferred to remain in the Kubwa neighbourhood.