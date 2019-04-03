Atiku Congratulates Wike

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on his reelection as governor.

The former vice president in a statement Wednesday said that the party was blessed to have a political gladiator like Wike on its side.

He added that the citizens of Rivers State were fortunate to have a genuine progressive return to extend the frontiers of progress and development for them.

Atiku said, “My hearty congratulations to Governor Nyesom Wike on your hard earned re-election. It gives me much pleasure to see a political force for good, such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression.

“And I am favoured to count you, Governor Wike, as my friend and brother, and Rivers State as my second home.

“As your victory is savoured by men of goodwill all over Nigeria, I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become known.

“Nigeria needs men like you. Men who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times. You have proved that you have character under trial, and not just when the going is good. Such refinement will stand you in good stead as, by the grace of God, you finish the good work you have started in Rivers state,” Atiku stated.