Home Lottery Set to Make Many Landlords in Lagos

Home Lottery Limited, owner of the Home Lottery brand, has announced that it is pioneering home lottery brand in Nigeria.

Officials of the brand, in a statement recently, said its brand is associated with quality home lottery scheme that is synonymous with affordability.

The company said it is set to make many people landlords in Lagos. “The motivation to source for the housing needs of over 23 million Lagosians and 86 migrants per hour into the city is the brainchild of this concept,” the statement said.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos has a short fall of 2.5millions homes which represents 14.7% of the total housing deficit of the country which stands at 17million as at 2016.

“Home lottery limited is the solution to the craving need of making ownership of home affordable and accessible to every Nigerian starting with those in Lagos. Home lottery plans to create homes to all segment of the population from the super-rich premium home owner’s city dwellers to the upwardly mobile sub-urban dwellers.

“Home Lottery seeks to address this need by offering the opportunity to own a home in a most accessible and affordable way providing hundreds of homes annually through a credible, sustainable and trusted lottery scheme properties in Lagos developing to all over Nigeria.”

The firm said its core target market are male/female adults between the ages of 25 and 75 who have a flare for lottery brands and are able to start participating in the exercise because they desire a reason to win a home.

“The activation mechanism is simple,” said the project lead of Dreamview Enterprises, Oladayo Oyelaja.

“All you have to do is to send an SMS ‘home’ to 718 on an MTN network and this qualifies a participant a single entry for the monthly raffle that has a star prize of a home. Multiple play increases the chance of winning the star prize at the monthly raffle where a winner would emerge. Next draw comes up on April 1, 2019.”

According to him, subsequent draws would be conducted monthly (Home) and quarterly (Mega) as the scheme progressed.

He said Dreamview Enterprises is a consulting firm, engaged in integrated marketing communication activities, marketing research, brand marketing, and mystery shopping activities. It provides tailor-made solution that helps brands engage their markets and create product trials which in turn generate consumer loyalty and improve market shares of the brands and it intends aiding the Home Lottery Limited to achieve its aim of informing and educating a large percentage of its target audience.

“This home lottery is brought to you by the Home Lottery Limited in conjunction with MTN and Lockes Home Limited. It is endorsed by the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Lottery Commission, and Lagos State Lottery Board.