Election Petition: Court Grants Atiku Leave to Serve Buhari through APC

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday got leave of court to serve his petition challenging the outcome of the February 23 Presidential election on President Muhammadu Buhari.

A 3-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Abdul Aboki gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by Atiku.

The court held that the application was meritorious and subsequently ordered that “leave is hereby granted to serve the petition and other processes via substituted service through any of the senior officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Buhari winner of the February 23 Presidential election having scored the highest n7mber of lawful votes at the poll.

However Atiku and his party, PDP, are contending the victory of Buhari and the APC on allegations of massive rigging, suppression of voters in stronghold of the PDP amongst others.

The duo had on March 18 filed their petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

