INEC Suspends Presentation of Certificates to Zamfara Governor, Assembly Members-elect

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the presentation of Certificates of Return to the governor and State House of Assembly members-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto had on Monday set aside the judgment delivered by the Zamfara High Court, allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates in the 2019 election.

The commission on Tuesday twitted from its verified twitter handle that, “INEC has been served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal Sokoto concerning the sponsoring of candidates by the APC in Zamfara and is studying same. Consequently, the presentation of Certificates of Return for the Zamfara Governorship and State House of Assembly scheduled for Wednesday 27th March 2019 has been suspended.