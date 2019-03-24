Lalong Wins in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared incumbent governor of Plateau State and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Simon Bako Lalong, winner of the 2019 Governorship election after the supplementary election held on Saturday.

The governor was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Prof Richard Anande Kimbir, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state.

Lalong polled 595,582 votes to defeat closest opponent, Mr Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled a total of 546,813 votes.

The results of the March 9 election saw Lalong leading Useni with over 44,000 votes.

Election in 40 polling units across nine local government areas of the state were however cancelled. The total number of registered voters in the polling units where elections were cancelled amounted to 48,828 resulting in the declaration of the March 9 election inconclusive.

Results for the supplementary elections in the nine LGAs of Langtang South, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Jos North, Kanam, Mangu, shendam and Pankshin saw Lalong polling 12,327 additional votes, and Useni polling additional 8,487 votes.

Lalong won and was declared governor elect of Plateau state.