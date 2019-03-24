Kano PDP Representatives Walk out as INEC Collates Final Supplementary Polls Result

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the last two Local Government Areas in Saturday’s Kano gubernatorial rerun, the representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) walked out of the collation room.

The results announced showed that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 371 against 228 polled by Abba Kabir Yusuf of PDP.

The result also showed that Ganduje polled 10,536 votes against the 3,409 scored by Yusuf in the disputed Nasarawa local government.

Speaking to journalists after angrily walking out of the collation room, the PDP chairman, Rabi’u Suleman Bichi, described the result as a sham.

It was also gathered that one of the Resident Electoral Commissioners walked out of the collation room after she reportedly complained of violence at some polling units.

More details shortly…