It’s Official! Tambuwal is Sokoto Governor-elect

By Onuminya Innocent, Sokoto

The governor of Sokoto State Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won the Sokoto state governorship election and has been declared the governor-elect.

Announcing the result at Maccido Quranic Institute Sokoto, the returning officer Prof Fatima Murghtar of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State said Tambuwal of PDP polled 512,002 to defeat his closest rival Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of APC who polled 511,660 .

She said Tambuwal having scored the highest number of lawful votes was returned elected.

