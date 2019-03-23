Thugs Disrupt Voting in Kano

Attack journalists

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Some thugs welding weapons on Saturday morning, dispersed voters at Suntulma Gama primary school in Nasarawa local government area of Kano State.

The thugs, who wore tags that identified them as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were seen carrying weapons and dispersing voters, including journalists who were covering the election.

The thugs attacked a journalist working with The Authority Newspaper, Mr Maduabuchi Nmeribe, and Nigerian Tribune Newspaper correspondent, Mr Kola Oyelere, at Suntulma Gama ward.

They were however rescued by good Samaritans

Details shortly…