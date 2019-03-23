Large Turnout of Voters in Bauchi as PDP Wins Malar Giji Polling Unit

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

There was large turnout of voters in Bauchi supplementary governorship election held across selected polling units in no fewer than 15 local government areas amidst tight security.

THISDAY checks revealed that the elections held across 15 local government areas of the state were peaceful, smooth and hitch-free, with impressive turnout of voters.

Our correspondent also reports that there are no fewer than 22,641 registered voters in the 36 Polling Units in 29 Registration Areas (wards) scattered across 15 of the 20 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

However, at the polling unit, Malar Giji 008, in Bogoro local government, voters, particularly women were seen in their large numbers, getting accredited and voting without any hitches.

The Presiding Officer in charge of the polling unit, Dapirep Panmun, told our correspondent who monitored the conduct of the exercise in the local government that accreditation commenced as early as 8.00am in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Presiding Officer said that the card reader machines were very functional and the turnout was very impressive compared to the previous governorship election that was marred by low turnout.

Speaking to journalists, a PDP agent and a Bauchi former Commissioner of Mines and Steel, Professor Audu Gani, said that the conduct of the election in the area was peaceful with a large turnout that was unprecedented.

He said that all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials arrived the venue of the election in good time together with INEC officials, adding that no case of violence was recorded so far.

Meanwhile, PDP has won the governorship supplementary polls in Malar Giji Polling unit in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state.

According to the Presiding Officer, Dapirep Panmun, the PDP polled a total number of 478 to defeat the All Progressive Congress, APC which polled 101 votes.

Malar Giji Polling Unit A & B

Bogoro D Ward, Bogoro LGA

PDP – 478

APC – 101

Total votes cast – 607

Valid votes – 582

Invalid – 25

Polling Officer: Dapirep Panmun