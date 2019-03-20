LIKE MOSES, LIKE OSINBAJO

The nation of Israel was in slavery in Egypt for 400 years. God hearken to their cry for freedom by permitting Moses to assume leadership role in Egypt. On assuming leadership he got insight to the reasons he was raised to assume such position.

It became clear to him that he was raised to emancipate Israel from captivity and colonialism. Based on this ground he undermines the political structure that brought him to power and choose to honour the will of God. The Scripture affirms that he choose to suffer affliction with his brethen than to enjoy the pleasure of Egypt. It was based on the decision to honour the will of God that Moses was recognized as a Great Man of God. Jesus affirms saying, he who is afraid of his life will loose it eventually.

Obedience to the will of God amidst threat of death is the greatest demonstration of Faith in God. Son of Man, will Jesus describe you as a patriot of faith? Faith is the ability to choose the will of God at the expense of our life. Examples are Moses, Rahab, Daniel, Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego. Faith in God transcends our ability to observe the 10 commandments of God. Faith in God is human ability to choose the will of God in crisis moment.

Son of Man, have you examined yourself or brainstormed on the reasons God made you to assume leadership role at this moment in Nigeria’s political history? It would be disastrous if at the end God Almighty says, ‘’Get behind me you hypocrite’’. Your leadership decision making power alignment with the will of God is the compass judgment of God. The greatness of Nigeria is in your pendulum. But am afraid that your inability to understand that God brought you to power for a specific assignment have eroded the plan of God.

You give more precedence to the political structure and God fathers who led you to power than the Almighty God who ordained you to power. You fear those who can kill only the body rather than the one who can kill both body and soul. God did not send you to power to complement political scores. But to emancipate the society from political gladiators and mediocrity. He ordained you to execute justice, peace and righteousness in our land. Unfortunately, justice has been perverted more in your reign, unrest and unrighteousness is on the increase in our land. Son of Man, your focus should be on how to please God and not your political father.

Moses chose to please God rather than please King Pharoh. Are you pleasing God or the political structure? It is my desire you trade the path of Moses who undermined Egypt political structure and oppose the will of the king in order to fulfill the will of God and the will of the people. There is a proverbial statement which says the will of the people is the will of God. Choose the will of God rather than political party will.