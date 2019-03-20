Buhari Declines Assent to Five More Bills

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to five more bills bringing the total number of bills rejected by the president since June 2015 to 26.

This was contained in separate letters written by President Buhari to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, where he cited various reasons for declining assent and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The affected Bills include Nigeria Film Corporation Bill, Immigration (Amendment) Bill, Climate Change Bill, Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioners Bill and Digital Rights and Freedom Bill.

The Senate also on Wednesday suspended plenary by two weeks to April 2 to enable the committees work on the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, had in moving the motion for adjournment, said the suspension of plenary will enable the senators concentrate on the committee work for the 2019 budget to be passed on time.