Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate Unveils BBN Star, Nina as Brand Ambassador

Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate has unveiled Nigeria’s Reality TV show star, Miss Nina Onyeonobi of Big Brother Naija as its brand Ambassador.

The Lagos based celebrity is an actress, model and a top influencer with more than a million followers on her social media platforms. She is an exciting and vivacious personality who is on the upward-rise as a brand.

At the unveiling event, which held in Lagos recently, the CEO/MD of the company, Chiedu Nweke noted that signing up a brand ambassador was expedient and a strategic move to increase brand awareness and reposition the company’s luxury products and services, in line with fresh challenges in the property sector of the nation.

He noted that “As a brand ambassador, Nina embodies the brand identity in every appearance, demeanor, values and would help create awareness and drive sales to the Periwinkle brand.”

In her remarks, the 2018 top five finalists of the most viewed Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija expressed her overwhelming joy and delight; describing the agreement signing as another remarkable milestone in her career path and stated that it was a pleasure teaming up with a company that is genuinely committed towards redefining exclusive lifestyle of the elites.

She further maintained that the location of the estate, the serene environment, the Waterview, the value and return on investment associated with properties at the estate are first-of-its-kind and thanked the management for conceptualising and delivering such iconic project, particularly for making her a part of the history.

According to her, “Periwinkle lifestyle is located in a serene and waterfront environment and in one of most sought-after locations, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The estate presents unique residences and prides itself on the tenets of innovation, quality and exclusiveness. Each apartment in the estate is designed by top interior designers with an enviable blend of foreign and timeless trends that merges into contemporary themes. The estate incorporates first class amenities and luxurious materials in delivering exceptional services and first-class luxury living experience giving buyers a perfect blend of live, work and play environment.”

Nweke said he was confident that with a partner like Nina and other stars who would be appointed as Brand Ambassadors presently, the company’s efforts at redefining luxury lifestyle and rebranding real estate in the country would become flexible through their influence.

He added that the exclusive lifestyle estate is an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio and capitalise on one of Lagos’ most sought-after property market which guarantees 100% return on investment.