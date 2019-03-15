Supreme Court Affirms Order of Interim Forfeiture of N2.4bn Allegedly Linked to Patience Jonathan

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the Judgment of the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal which ordered Interim Forfeiture of the sum of N2.4bn allegedly traced to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The apex court in a ruling delivered Friday, dismissed an application filed by Mrs Jonathan, seeking to upturn the interim forfeiture order made last year by the appellate court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had traced the said sum to her and alleged that it was proceed of illegal activities.

According to a statement by the commission, the said amount was surreptitiously kept in the bank account of La Wari Furniture and Baths Limited, domiciled with Eco Bank Plc.

Recall that Justice Mojisola Olaterogun had in 2017 ordered the interim forfeiture of the money, and held that anyone interested in it should appear before the court to show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Details later…