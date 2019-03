Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors of the All Progressives Congress paid a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja on Tuesday on his reelection as President. The governors include Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Kashim Ibrahim Shettima (Borno), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa).

