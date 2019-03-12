EEDC Wins NEMSA Award

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has disclosed that it emerged the overall first position in the 2018 cumulative Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) Safety ranking.

In a statement by its Communications Manager, Emeka Ezeh, the award was a testament of sustainable safety practices which EEDC had consciously and consistently instilled in its staff and customers through various training and enlightenment programs.

NEMSA is an agency of government responsible for ensuring safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

EEDC moved from the fifth position which it occupied in the 2016 ranking to first position in the 2017 ranking and has retained the first position in the 2018 ranking.

The result of the ranking was released in a presentation by the Managing Director/CEO, NEMSA and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Peter O. Esewor.

It was gathered from the report that in the course of the year under review, EEDC maintained first position in eight out of 12 months.

This, according to the statement, underscored conscious efforts by management of the EEDC in ensuring that safety rules were strictly adhered to.

The criteria used for the ranking ranged from fatalities (that is the number of deaths within the network), major injuries as well as network resolved.

In the report, NEMSA charged the distribution companies to intensify efforts in rectifying defective networks so as to prevent electrical accidents and reduce technical losses. They were equally expected to intensify effort in enlightening and educating members of the public.

According to the Head of Health, Safety & Environment, EEDC, Francis Iwu, the feat was as a result of the commitment of the management of EEDC in ensuring strict adherence to safety rules and regulations by staff.