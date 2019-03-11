INEC Declares APC Winner of Borno Guber Poll

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in last Saturday’s election in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has been declared the winner of the election.
He swept aside 31 other contestants, scoring 1,175,440 to beat his closest opponent, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, who garnered a paltry 66,115 votes.
Declaring Zulum as the governor-elect, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed Gali, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kasheri, Gombe State, said there were 2,316,218 registered voters in the state with 1,292,138 accredited to vote.
He said 1,266,967 were the total valid votes, with 22,060 votes rejected out of 1,289,027 total votes cast.
Declaring Zulum as the governor-elect of Borno State, Gali said the APC candidate has satisfied the requirement of scoring the highest number of votes.
He said: “Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election.”
Below is the score of the two major parties according to local governments:
Mafa
APC- 53,011
PDP- 163
Marte
APC- 19,329
PDP- 173
Monguno
APC-41,999
PDP- 493
Guzamala
APC- 28,030
PDP- 277
Konduga
APC- 31,484
PDP- 2,407
Dikwa
APC- 22,138
PDP- 1,542
Gwoza
APC- 120,213
PDP- 3,118
Kala-Balge
APC- 35,780
PDP- 497
Kwaya-Kusar
APC- 19,790
PDP- 6,866
Ngala
APC- 42,301
PDP- 1,910
Biu
APC- 46,794
PDP- 5,497
Askira-Uba
APC- 58,719
PDP- 9,800
Bayo
APC- 33,752
PDP- 1,903
Gubio
APC- 33,208
PDP- 419
Kaga
APC- 16,647
PDP- 1,166
Nganzai
APC -20,196
PDP- 907
Magumeri
APC- 22,261
PDP- 123
Abadam
APC- 9,968
PDP- 50
Kukawa
APC- 29,040
PDP- 344
Mobbar
APC- 35,828
PDP- 622
Damboa
APC- 36,617
PDP- 721
Chibok
APC- 19,370
PDP- 1,804
Shani
APC- 23,006
PDP- 8,405
MMC
APC- 168,952
PDP- 5,493
Hawul
APC- 29,845
PDP- 7,039
Bama
APC- 54,783
PDP- 1,036
Jere
APC- 122,384
PDP- 3,440