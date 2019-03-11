INEC Declares APC Winner of Borno Guber Poll

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in last Saturday’s election in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has been declared the winner of the election.

He swept aside 31 other contestants, scoring 1,175,440 to beat his closest opponent, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, who garnered a paltry 66,115 votes.

Declaring Zulum as the governor-elect, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed Gali, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kasheri, Gombe State, said there were 2,316,218 registered voters in the state with 1,292,138 accredited to vote.

He said 1,266,967 were the total valid votes, with 22,060 votes rejected out of 1,289,027 total votes cast.

Declaring Zulum as the governor-elect of Borno State, Gali said the APC candidate has satisfied the requirement of scoring the highest number of votes.

He said: “Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election.”

Below is the score of the two major parties according to local governments:

Mafa

APC- 53,011

PDP- 163

Marte

APC- 19,329

PDP- 173

Monguno

APC-41,999

PDP- 493

Guzamala

APC- 28,030

PDP- 277

Konduga

APC- 31,484

PDP- 2,407

Dikwa

APC- 22,138

PDP- 1,542

Gwoza

APC- 120,213

PDP- 3,118

Kala-Balge

APC- 35,780

PDP- 497

Kwaya-Kusar

APC- 19,790

PDP- 6,866

Ngala

APC- 42,301

PDP- 1,910

Biu

APC- 46,794

PDP- 5,497

Askira-Uba

APC- 58,719

PDP- 9,800

Bayo

APC- 33,752

PDP- 1,903

Gubio

APC- 33,208

PDP- 419

Kaga

APC- 16,647

PDP- 1,166

Nganzai

APC -20,196

PDP- 907

Magumeri

APC- 22,261

PDP- 123

Abadam

APC- 9,968

PDP- 50

Kukawa

APC- 29,040

PDP- 344

Mobbar

APC- 35,828

PDP- 622

Damboa

APC- 36,617

PDP- 721

Chibok

APC- 19,370

PDP- 1,804

Shani

APC- 23,006

PDP- 8,405

MMC

APC- 168,952

PDP- 5,493

Hawul

APC- 29,845

PDP- 7,039

Bama

APC- 54,783

PDP- 1,036

Jere

APC- 122,384

PDP- 3,440