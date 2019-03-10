Tambuwal Pledges to Accept Election Outcome

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal saturday promised to abide by the results of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Tambuwal, who is seeking for reelection under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stated this after cast his vote at his Kofar Ajia, polling units 011 in Tambuwal Town, Tambuwal Local Government.

Tambuwal, who arrived the polling unit at about 12:17pm and cast his votes amidst cheers from voters, said he was ready to accept the outcome of the election by the special grace of God.

According, from the reports I get on the field, everything seems to be going on perfectly, except for some few hitches. But generally, the process is going on very well and we hope that both INEC and the security agencies will continue to give their best”.

The governor also praised the voters, wondering how everyone is happy and being orderly.

In a related development, the senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko commended the resilient of the people in the state for turn out in good number to elect their leader.

He stated this after casting his vote at Wamakko in Wamakko local government area of the state.

“I am impressed with the turn out and the manner the electorates conducted themselves. This is welcome development,” he said.

Also, a presiding officer at Isa local government was kidnapped on his way to the his polling unit.

Confirming the incident, the Secretary to Isa Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Mushashe said he called the line of the presiding officer one of the bandit picked and confirmed that the owner of the line had been kidnapped.

He pleaded with the federal government to come to their aid as they are living at the mercy of bandits.