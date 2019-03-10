Oyo APC Guber Candidate, Running mate Lose LGs to PDP

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, and his running mate, Samuel Egunjobi, lost their local governments to the PDP in the March 9 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu lost in Ibadan South- East while Egunjobi did so in Iwajowa Local Government Area.

Mr Abiodun Olapade, an Associate Professor from University of Ibadan and the Returning Officer for Ibadan South East announced that Adelabu polled 13, 277 as against PDP’s 24, 556 votes.

Similarly, Mr Bashir Awodoyin, Associate Professor, who is the Returning Officer for Iwajowa Local Government announced that APC polled 8, 459 as against PDP’s 9,358 votes.

However, Mr Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of PDP won his Ibadan North East Local Government Area with a margin of 18,271

Mr Sunday Olukayode, Associate Professor from Universty Ibadan, while announcing the result, said Makinde polled 30,824 to defeat his close rival, APC which polled 12,553 votes.

NAN reports that collation of results was ongoing at the State INEC office at the time of filing this report while the final announcement after the collation will be made by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (NAN)