Let Atiku Seek His Legitimate Right!

Since he chose to challenge the results of the presidential election conducted on February 23, former vice-president and presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has come under both attacks and pressure from different quarters, a majority of them sympathetic to the cause of the APC, for daring to pursue his legitimate right of seeking redress.

When President Muhammadu Buhari lost the presidential elections of 2003, 2007 and 2011, he had no one to stifle him or tell him to stand down his resolve to seek justice. He pursued the cause of justice till the Supreme Court, where he was told he lost. Even then, he did not respect the position of the apex court, because as far as he was concerned he won the elections and so, he congratulated no one.

Therefore, the current attempts to dissuade Atiku from legitimately seeking justice, citing ‘the peace of the land’ or national interest, is in itself injustice. He does not need to win if the facts do not support such, but it would help to deepen the nation’s democracy and strengthen the judiciary. Let Atiku be, for God’s sake. He is legitimately entitled to justice.