BreakingLatestNigeria It’s Official: Sanwoolu is Lagos Governor-elect March 10, 2019 8:43 pm 1 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Sanwo-Olu Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, has won the Lagos governorship election held on March 9 and has been declared governor-elect by the state returning officer. The APC candidate polled 739,445 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 206,141 votes. Details later..