Fresh Killings in Kajuru Community as Gunmen Launches Another attack

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A number of people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by gunmen on Angwan Barde village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Several houses were also said to have been burnt in the attack which a sources said started Sunday morning.

The attack came less than two weeks after gunmen invaded Karamai village, also in Kajuru Local Government Area, killing 40 people while several houses were burnt.

The source who pleaded not to be named said the attacks started on Saturday when people who went to their farms after voting in the governorship election were attacked.

He said: “The gunmen are presently killing and burning houses in Angwan Barde now.

They are done attacking Ungwan Barde, they are now advancing towards the next village which is Sabon Gida.

”They started isolated attacks on Saturday. Someone voted and went to his farm and he was killed. Five people went to search for him and they were also attacked, one of them was killed and four came back alive. I am not in a position to give you casualty figures until the situation is calm, I don’t want to give wrong figures”.

This is the second time the community is coming under attack in less than one month.

On February 11 suspected fulani herdsmen invaded the village at about midnight and killed 11 people.

The attack, allegedly led to reprisals on fulani settlements in the area where many people were said to have been killed.

The state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, had announced that 66 fulanis were killed. He later said the death toll in the fulani community was 130.

All efforts to contact the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo, yielded no result as he did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to his mobile phone.